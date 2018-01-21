For the Birds and Nature: Birding in January

by Cheryl Baxter

Good Day! It is Sunday, January the 21st today. We survived a really nasty cold snap and came out enjoying much milder temps. On one of the nicer days a couple of weeks ago, I went for a trek with my good friend to Jack Pine Trail in West Ottawa. I really got a great bird fix! Meaning I could see AND photograph some of my favourite birds! (Of course we hand fed a bunch of hungry chickadees and nuthatches.) I photographed a few squirrels as well. There was one particular black squirrel that was begging for his photo to be taken. We also managed to capture a White-throated Sparrow. It’s actually unusual to see them in our area at this time of the year. So it was a special treat to witness this guy. On the way to Jack Pine, I saw my first Snowy Owl of the season. Sorry, no photos. The owl was way up on a hydro pole on a very busy road.

Please enjoy my photos below, I threw in a frosty window snap as well. There were just some brutally cold days as most of you well know! My window provided some frosty art for photography inspiration!

Take care, Cheryl Baxter