For the Birds and Nature: Frosty Friends

by Cheryl Baxter

Happy New Year to everyone!

It’s been a slightly unfortunate last couple of weeks with the extreme bitter temperatures. My yard is stocked with full bird feeders and suet and a seed log and every delightful birdy treat! I have VERY few visitors. I even received a cute bird feeder for Christmas that my husband got me from The Gilligallou Bird Store in Almonte! It has only seen the odd chickadee. Where are the birds!?? If you have birds you can spare, send them my way please?

Today, however I had ONE new visitor. A very chilly looking American Tree Sparrow. He even had a frosty eyelash. He ate from my Nyger seed feeder and then disappeared.

I do have some photos to share of some wildlife I captured when I was out and about in these last weeks. I even have photos of feathered visitors that were in my yard in December. I had a pair of Cardinals visit me!! They were very far away eating under my feeders in the yard. Please enjoy my photos below.

Remember to send the birds my way please! Stay warm!

~Cheryl