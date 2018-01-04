Reception for school founder from Zanzibar, Saturday

Reception for Gasica of Zanzibar
(former colleague of Cathy Blake while working in Zanzibar 2010-2011)
at St. Paul’s Church Hall, Almonte, Saturday, Jan. 6th, 2-4 p.m.
Slide presentation, Q & A time, refreshments to be served.
All are welcome! Bring your friends!
- Gasica is the founder and developer of a tuition school in Zanzibar, for the purpose of upgrading the English of children and youth who speak Swahili but must pass their exams in English.
- Small-scale orphanage
- Vocational training in 4 businesses to support the school
- Sponsorship for further education
- Microfinance for start-up businesses
For more information or to donate funds visit
- zanzibarl4lf.ninja
- Daraja Foundation at darajafoundation.com
- Bicycles for Humanity in Calgary, www.b4h-calgary.org