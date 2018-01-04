Reception for school founder from Zanzibar, Saturday

Reception for Gasica of Zanzibar

(former colleague of Cathy Blake while working in Zanzibar 2010-2011)

at St. Paul’s Church Hall, Almonte, Saturday, Jan. 6th, 2-4 p.m.

Slide presentation, Q & A time, refreshments to be served.

All are welcome! Bring your friends!

Gasica is the founder and developer of a tuition school in Zanzibar, for the purpose of upgrading the English of children and youth who speak Swahili but must pass their exams in English.

Small-scale orphanage

Vocational training in 4 businesses to support the school

Sponsorship for further education

Microfinance for start-up businesses

For more information or to donate funds visit