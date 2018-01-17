Gay Cook’s Chile con Carne

by Gay Cook

This popular and well known delicious dish was first created in Texas in 1950. What makes this dish so popular is the variety of ingredients from chili spice and herbs to cheddar cheese and beef. and accompanied with warm tortillas.

makes 4-5 servings

1 pound ground hamburger beef or round or chuck steak cut into small cubes

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil or bacon fat

2 tsp (10 ml) cumin seeds or powdered

1 tbsp/ (15 ml) spicy chili powder (Mexican if available)

1 lb (500 g) beef chuck or round, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces

2 large onions, coarsely chopped

3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 fresh tomatoes, core removed, chopped or l cup/ (250 ml) canned tomatoes

1 cup (250 ml) water , add more as needed

2 tsp (10 ml) ground cumin

2 tsp (10 ml) dried oregano

1 to 3 chopped jalapeno peppers or to taste

Season to taste with salt and pepper

2 cups (500 ml) canned (small-sized if availlable), pinto or kidney beans