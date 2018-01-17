Gay Cook’s Chile con Carne

by Gay Cook
This popular and well known delicious dish was first created in Texas in 1950. What makes this dish so popular is the variety of ingredients from chili spice and herbs to cheddar cheese and beef. and accompanied with warm tortillas.
makes 4-5 servings
- 1 pound ground hamburger beef or round or chuck steak cut into small cubes
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil or bacon fat
- 2 tsp (10 ml) cumin seeds or powdered
- 1 tbsp/ (15 ml) spicy chili powder (Mexican if available)
- 2 large onions, coarsely chopped
- 3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 fresh tomatoes, core removed, chopped or l cup/ (250 ml) canned tomatoes
- 1 cup (250 ml) water , add more as needed
- 2 tsp (10 ml) dried oregano
- 1 to 3 chopped jalapeno peppers or to taste
- Season to taste with salt and pepper
- 2 cups (500 ml) canned (small-sized if availlable), pinto or kidney beans
- On medium-high heat, in heavy saucepan, heat fat fry cumin and chilli powder and meat; saute until all meat pinkness has gone.
- In blender or food processor, puree onion, garlic and tomatoes. Add to meat with water and oregano.
- Simmer 1 hour, semi-covered.
- Add jalapeno peppers the last 10 minutes of cooking. Season.
- Add beans or serve beans separately.