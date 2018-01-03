Gay Cook’s Cranberry Orange Muffins 

by Gay Cook
fMakes 12 large muffins 18 small muffins
- 13/4 cup (275 ml) whole wheat flour or unbleached white flour
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) white sugar
- 1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon
- 1 tsp (5 ml) baking powder
- 1 tsp (5 ml) baking soda
- 1 cup (250 ml) cranberry sauce
- 1 large egg, free-range, room temperature
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) buttermilk or sour milk or plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) softened butter or vegetable oil
- 1 orange, finely grated zest from a navel orange
- Place a sieve over the mixing bowl and add the flour, sugar cinnamon, baking powder and baking soda (all the dry ingredients) and shake dry ingredients into bowl. In another bowl, combine all the wet ingredients. Add fold in the wet mixture to the dry just until combined.
- Spoon the batter into paper-lined or non-stick muffin tins. Bake at 400F (200 C) for 25 minutes or until firm to the touch. Makes 12 muffins.
- Note: for cranberry sauce, I use the simple sauce that is described on the bags of cranberries – i.e., 3 cups cranberries, 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar simmered until slightly thickened.