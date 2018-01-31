Gay Cook’s Quebec Pea Soup

This traditional cold weather soup has been popular since the early voyagers and pioneer days as dried peas were easy to grow and store.

Serves 8 or more

1 lb or 2 cups (250g or 500 ml) dried yellow and or green split peas

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1/2 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 carrots, small cubed or grated not necessary to peel

2 tsp (10 ml) dried thyme

1 tbsp (15 ml) cumin seeds

Large pinch of chili flakes

2-3 tsp (10-15 ml) salt taste

1 tsp (5 ml) ground black pepper

8 cups (2 L) water

1/2 lb (250g) salt pork, ham and bone if available or any desired meat, optional