Highway 7 closed by crash again

Officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious collision on Highway 7 near Ramsay Concession 1 in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

Highway 7 is currently closed between Ferguson Falls Road west of the collision and at Ramsay Concession 2a in the east.

Diversions will be posted as soon as possible.

Drivers are requested to avoid the area. Lanark County OPP suggests that anyone intending to travel between Perth and Carleton Place use County Road 10 from Perth to Franktown and Highway 15.

The investigation is active and ongoing.