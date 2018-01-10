Hoisin Chicken Rice Bowl

by Susan Hanna

Grain bowls — any type of grain topped by a variety of ingredients — are a great way to bring healthy nutrition and variety into your diet. This recipe from Chatelaine starts with a base of rice, topped with roasted chicken and broccoli, greens, orange slices, nuts and a spicy hoisin drizzle.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I have never been able to find all-natural hoisin sauce, so I make my own. The recipe is below. Check the canola oil to make sure it is additive-free. All-natural sriracha is also hard to find, but

Simply Natural Organic makes a delicious additive-free red sriracha. In Almonte, it is available at Dandelion Foods. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 ml) quick-cooking brown rice

2 oranges, divided

3 tbsp (45 ml) hoisin (see recipe below)

3 tbsp (45 ml) canola oil, divided

1 ½ tbsp (22 ml) sriracha

1 tsp (5 ml) alt

4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

3 cups (750 ml) broccoli florets

2 green onions, chopped

1 cup (250 ml) microgreens

½ cup (125 ml) toasted cashews, chopped

Hoisin Sauce

4 tbsp (60 ml) soy sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) peanut butter

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey or molasses

2 tsp (10 ml) white vinegar

Pinch garlic powder

2 tsp sesame seed oil

1 tsp (5 ml) Chinese-style hot sauce

Pinch pepper

Preparation:

Mix hoisin ingredients together. Cook rice following package directions. Let stand 10 min, then fluff with a fork. Preheat oven to 400F (204C) . Line a baking sheet with foil. Whisk juice of 1 orange, hoisin, 2 tbsp (30 ml) oil, sriracha and salt in a bowl. Reserve 1/3 (75 ml) cup. Add chicken to bowl and stir until coated. Let stand 10 min. Place chicken on 1 side of prepared sheet. Drizzle with marinade. Toss broccoli with remaining 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil on other side of sheet. Roast until chicken is cooked through and broccoli starts to brown at edges, about 15 min. Cut off top and bottom of remaining orange. Cut off peel and white pith, so flesh is showing. Slice into rounds, then halve. Slice chicken. Stir green onions into rice and divide among bowls. Top with chicken, broccoli, orange, microgreens and cashews. Drizzle with reserved 1/3 cup (75 ml) marinade and any pan juices. Serves 4.

From Chatelaine