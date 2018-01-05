House cleaners needed, Mills Community Support

EXPERIENCED HOUSE CLEANERS NEEDED – immediate opportunities

Mills Community Support is looking for experienced house cleaners in the Almonte, Pakenham and Carleton Place areas to help seniors keep their homes bright and welcoming.

Under our Service Arrangement program, we are seeking Independent Contractors to provide house cleaning services such as vacuuming, floor washing, dusting and other general house cleaning tasks. This is Perfect for anyone who has some free time and seeks to earn extra income—scheduling is flexible.

Registration as an Independent Contractor, including a Vulnerable Sector police check (we provide the paperwork), is required.

To find out more, please call our Home Support office at

(613) 256-4700