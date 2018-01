by Brent Eades

That question occurred to me as I stopped by — very briefly, since the windchill was minus 37°C — to photograph the almost utterly frozen falls in town today.

I’ve been here thirty years now and don’t recall seeing the falls locked in ice like this before — but I don’t always visit them either.

Regardless, it has been one long spell of some very cold weather recently. Though there are rumours of temperatures breaking the freezing mark on Monday, so that’s good.