Jobs at Mills Community Support

Mills Community Support is seeking a Property and Asset Manager

We are looking for a person centred, energetic professional to fill a one-year full time contract opportunity as our Property and Asset Manager. Responsible for our capital assets, the broad scope of this position includes: operation and maintenance of our non-profit housing (170 units) as well as maintenance of our residential homes, office, vehicle fleet, specialized equipment, electronic communication and computerized systems.

Applications are due by February 5th 2018. Read the job description.

Mills Community Support is seeking a full-time Scheduling Coordinator

To prepare and manage staff schedules and provide other administrative tasks for our Community Supports and Services units. Applications are due by February 5th 2018. Read the job description.