John More — obituary

More, John A.

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital surrounded by his wife and daughters on January 28, 2018.

“John”

of Almonte, Ontario, in his 85th year.

Beloved husband for 63 years of Ruth (nee Camelon) and loving father of Cathy Parkman (Mike), Candise Elhadad (David), and Sherry-Lynn Carter. Proud and devoted grandfather to Dr. Julie Parkman (Derek Larson), Paul Parkman (Katie), Ben Elhadad (Rina), and Adam Elhadad. Predeceased by his parents Milton and Elizabeth More and his brothers Logan, Bert, and Laurie More. Survived by sisters Doreen Saunders, (the late Russ), and Ann Bourgoin (the late Mike), also survived by sister-in-law Jean More. Missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. Funeral Service in the Almonte Presbyterian Church (111 Church St.) on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 11am. Spring Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery. Donations in memory of John may be made to the Almonte Presbyterian Church.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com