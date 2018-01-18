Join the Mills Community Support board

MILLS COMMUNITY SUPPORT SEEKS BOARD DIRECTORS

Is community your passion?

We are seeking passionate, motivated and dedicated Board Directors to help us create welcoming communities for seniors, adults with complex needs, young families, and individuals living in Lanark County.

Our volunteer Board Directors are strongly committed to helping us define and fulfill our vision, mission and values through their broad range of skills and experience in Board governance, finance, fundraising, stewardships, community development, and more.

Our Volunteer Board Directors:

Act as ambassadors for Mills Community Support and its programs

Are informed about social, political and cultural factors affecting our work

Have experience in Board governance and Board policy, strategic planning, finance, programs, human resources, fundraising and community relations.

Have strong personal and professional integrity and broad experience in three interdependent domains: fiduciary, strategic and generative

Prepare for, attend and participate in all Board meetings and take on Committee responsibilities

If you’d like to be part of helping us create welcoming communities now and in the future, and have the skills, experience and commitment to assist us, we’d love to hear from you by March 15. A full description of the Board Director position is available at www.themills.on.ca