Marguerite Houston — obituary

Houston,

Marguerite A.

(Devoted parishioner to the Almonte Presbyterian Church and former member of the Almonte Legion—Branch 240.)

On January 1 2018 with her family by her side in the Fairview Manor.

Marguerite (nee Yuill)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 94.

Beloved wife to the late Eddie. Fondly remembered by her son Gary (Anne). Proud “Nanny” of Rob (Nathaly), Heather and Lianne, also great-grandmother to Mackenzie, Wade, Erin, Hayley, Anna and Emily. A special thank-you to the nurses at the Fairview Manor for their compassionate care.

Private Family Funeral Service to be held in the C.R. Gamble Chapel.

