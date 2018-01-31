More chances to weigh in on Official Plan

Additional appointments being scheduled for questions regarding Community Official Plan amendment

The Municipality is currently scheduling appointments for one-on-one discussions regarding the proposed Community Official Plan amendment on Friday, February 2 and Friday, February 9, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Mills Municipal Offices, located at 3131 Old Perth Road, Almonte. A planner will be available to answer questions.

Anyone who wishes to schedule an appointment is asked to contact Roxanne Sweeney, Building and Planning Clerk at 613-256-2064 ext. 260 or by email at rsweeney@mississippimills.ca

A copy of the current proposed official plan amendment, information and material is available to the public for viewing at the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Planning and Building Department, 3131 Old Perth Road, RR 2, P.O. Box 400, Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0 and is located on the website at www.mississippimills.ca under the Town Hall – Department – Planning page.