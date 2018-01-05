Orville Watts joins Friendly Fires team in CP

It’s often been said that the most important asset any company has is its people.

Paul McIntosh, manager of local fireplace, solar, and BBQ retailer Friendly Fires in Carleton Place, was recently thrilled to have the opportunity to add well-known local technician Orville Watts to the technical team.

Orville brings his over 30 years of experience to the team at Friendly Fires and customers are already raving about his high quality of service and depth of knowledge when installing and repairing fireplaces, stoves, and inserts.

“With the addition of Orville our already great team has been taken to the next level. Customer feedback has been excellent and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

If you’re in the market for a new fireplace, stove, or insert make sure to keep Friendly Fires in mind!

Highway 7, just west of Townline Road.

Visit us online at https://friendlyfires.ca