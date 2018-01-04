Personal Support Workers needed ASAP

Mills Community Support has immediate openings for PSWs

If you are a Personal Support Worker who:

– Loves living and working locally in North Lanark

– Has a great way of caring for people

– Loves the challenge and reward of supporting people in their own home

– Wants to make a real difference in the lives of the people you support

We have immediate opportunities for you.

We are looking for mature personal support workers to assist older adults living in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place, Beckwith, Pakenham, Clayton, Lanark and Lanark Highlands. We offer competitive compensation including mileage, and a supportive team environment with low staff turnover.

Our person-centred approach means we continuously seek to identify and fulfill the wishes and goals of the people we support to ensure a good life and a safe life.

To find out more, please read our job posting, and apply by 4pm Monday January 15th.