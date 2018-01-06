Rag Bag Cabaret sells out, returns in February

This past New Year’s Eve, recent Almonte arrival Rachelle Elie brought her long-running Toronto cabaret show to the Old Town Hall for a sold-out performance.

The show was a hit and a follow-up is planned for Valentine’s Day at Old Town Hall. Tickets can be purchased at Mill Street Books and Eventbrite. Show is at 8:00 pm, cocktail hour at 6:30. Fancy dress attire encouraged!

Background on Rag Bag Cabaret

Rachelle Elie has been producing Toronto’s longest running cabaret The Rag Bag Cabaret since 1996. Rachelle recently moved to the Almonte area with her teenage boys and OBGYN husband. She is very excited to bring Rag Bag Cabaret to her community. Their move was inspired by the entire family’s strong desire to be closer to nature. Both Rachelle and her husband worked in Kenya for several years and a portion of Rag Bag proceeds will go towards Gynocare Women’s Fistula Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya.

A graduate of Studio 58 Theatre School and Bishop’s University, Rachelle has been studying and performing comedy across Canada & the U.S for the last twenty years. A regular at Absolute Comedy & Yuk Yuk’s, she performed in The Women in Comedy Festival in Boston and has written five one-woman shows. She was nominated for a Just For Laughs FRANKIE Award and won an Outstanding Comedy Award for her show JOE: The Perfect Man. This past summer she performed a sold-out run of her latest show S#!T I’m in Love With You Again at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was picked up the SOHO Playhouse in Sept for an off-Broadway run in the prestigious Fringe Encore Series. Comedy and songs from her show are now being featured on SIRIUS XM-Canada Laughs.

RAG BAG Cabaret is a sublime evening of solid gold fun, drunkincense and myrrth! The show includes music, comedy, burlesque, magic and circus. Past Cabarets have included Sook-Yin-Lee, Jessica Holmes, Frank Spadone & Samantha Bee to name a few.

The show is hosted by award-winning comedian & dazzling ringmaster Rachelle Elie. Rachelle is inspired to bring Cabaret to Almonte audiences. Elie has always loved bringing different disciplines together in one evening and finds the benefits are that by the end of the evening the audience leaves having had a taste of many different art forms. There is something for everyone. Keep in mind this is an adults-only show.