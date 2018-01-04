Readers thank Euphemia Street for Christmas displays

Open letter to the residents on Euphemia Street

What a special treat you provide for everyone who drives down your street during Christmas! We took advantage of your beautiful displays every chance we could, plus sending videos to our children in Europe and out West.

Your whole street has taken up the challenge to brighten the winter landscape in spectacular fashion. Thank you all so very much for the work involved to set up a display unrivalled by anything we might see in the City.

We appreciate your efforts, and please know that you bring joy and Christmas cheer to everyone who visits, joy that lasts until next December when we hope we will see it all again.

With our best regards,

Glenda & Al Jones.