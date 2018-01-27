Rita Hickey – obituary

Hickey,

Loretta Rita Bernice

(Life member of Holy Name of Mary CWL)

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of mom on January 25, 2018, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of Bernie Hickey (deceased 2015). A loving mother to Pat (Carol), Greg (Rita), Brian, John (Jane), Tony, Danny (Sherri), Des (Colleen), Mary Ann (deceased 1988) and Kevin (Cheri). A very special grandmother to Kelvin (Heather), Krista, Don (Ashley), David (Olivia), Julia, Harrison, Jenna, Matthew, Liam, Tristan, Jaxon, Grace, Tara and Derek. Cherished great-grandmother to Sloane. Mom was predeceased by her parents John O’Brien and Annie Mantil, her sister Mary, and her brothers Desmond, Joseph and Anthony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mom was known for her caring and gentle nature. To go without, so others would not, epitomized who she was. For the many who spent time around the kitchen table at the “farm”, mom always made them feel welcome, shared many a story and ensured they never left hungry. A second mother to Jane, Colleen, Cheri, Sherri and Carol, the girls spoiled mom with countless hours of friendship, help, support and laughter. Mom was ever so proud of her entire family and will be dearly missed, however, there is solace in knowing she made a positive difference in so many lives. On behalf of the family, with special mention to the grandkids that mom simply adored, we thank you for the many memories. All our love, rest in peace – the boys.

Friends may pay their respects at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel, 127 Church Street, Almonte, on Sunday, January 28, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00. A funeral mass to honour and remember mom will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church, 134 Bridge Street, Almonte, on Monday January 29 at 11:00 am. Following the service a reception will be held at the Almonte Civitan Hall. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital, Rosamond Wing. A very special thanks to the staff at the Rosamond Wing. The care mom received over the past 4 years was second to none. To Dr. Abramenko, a very special thanks for your unwavering dedication in providing care to mom over many years.

