Ron Syme — obituary

SYME

RONALD ALBERT

(W. O. Ret, Canadian Armed Forces Signal Corp, Member Br. 240 Royal Canadian Legion, Almonte)

Peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday evening, January 21, 2018.

Ron Syme

of Carleton Place, age 85 years.

Beloved husband and best friend of Noreen Kealey since their early teens. Loved and respected father of David (Nicole), Christopher (Gaynel) and Janice Kerry (Paul). Predeceased by 2 sons, Michael and Kevin. Specially loved poppy of 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 2 brothers, Ted & Barrie.

Friends may call to share memories at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. 613-256-3313.

on Wednesday, January 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and where a complete Service including committal will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Thursday, January 25 at 11 AM. Spring interment with his sons in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Almonte.

For those who may choose to honour Ron with a memorial donation, please consider the Carleton Place Hospital or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Legion members will assemble in the Chapel of the funeral home for a Service of Remembrance on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 5:45 PM.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com