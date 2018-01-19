Session on Sustainable Official Plan, January 30

Community Official Plan Drop-In Session

Council is currently reviewing the Community Official Plan (COP) to determine the changes required to meet Provincial Policy Statements and to ensure compliance with the County of Lanark’s Sustainable Official Plan. Given the complexity and length of the COP and to ensure property owners who may be affected by the proposed changes have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the proposed changes, the Municipality has scheduled a drop-in session.

This session will be held in the auditorium at the Almonte Old Town Hall, located at 14 Bridge Street, Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0, from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

In order to make efficient use of the time available, the Municipality will be scheduling appointments for property owners to meet with the Municipality’s assigned planner. Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute time slots and can either be one-on-one or in small groups if the subject matter or inquiry is similar.

For those wishing to schedule an appointment, please contact the Municipality by no later than 4:00 p.m. on January 26, 2018 at 613-256-2064 ext. 221. In order to assist the planner at the drop-in session, please provide the following information when making an appointment: name, property address and nature of the inquiry. Please note that a limited number of time slots will be left available for those who have not made an appointment however, given the volume of requests, we may not be able to guarantee a time for everyone.

Over the next few weeks, Council will be determining what other opportunities will be made available for the public to ask questions and learn more about the updates to the Community Official Plan.

For more information on the COP, please visit the municipal website. Also be sure to monitor our website, and our Facebook account @MississippiMills for further updates and meeting notices regarding the Community Official Plan.