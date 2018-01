SEW MUCH FUN is once again offering adult sewing classes

Come and learn to sew or add some new skills. Project success is ensured.

Start date Thurs Feb 1 from 1-3pm for 4 weeks and if daytime doesn’t work then Wed Jan 31 from 7-9pm for 4 weeks.

Cost is $75 for four 2hr classes

Small class size/personal attention.

Choose your own project.

Contact me at marglee@teksavvy.com