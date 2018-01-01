Sheila Hearne — obituary

HEARNE,

Sheila Ballantyne Ariel Patricia (nee Roach)

Passed away on December 29th 2017 at the age of 65 surrounded by her family and friends. She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, Victor Paul Hearne and her daughter Allison Hearne-Reed (Martyn) of Bromley, England. She also leaves behind her Mother-In-Law Susann Hearne of the Isle of Man, England. Sheila is predeceased by her parents Leo and Mary Roach and her sister Catherine (Pinard). Sheila also leaves behind her sister Peggy Lepage (Richard), her brothers John Roach (Laura) and Robert Roach. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Ovarian Cancer Society or The Almonte General Hospital. There will be a service at Gambles Funeral Home in Almonte, Ontario. At Sheila’s request there will be no visitations or viewing.

