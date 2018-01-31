Speakers on seniors issues at Pakenham library

SENIORS SPEAKERS SERIES 2018
Pakenham Branch Meeting Room
Bring a friend, join a friend or make a friend at these free, interactive presentations followed by light refreshments. Every second Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
February 1
“Who’re you gonna call?”
Accessing Health and Community Support Services you need in Pakenham
Sherryl Smith, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Board Member
February 15
Advanced Care Planning
Don’t leave decisions about the end of life until the end of life
Jane Henderson, Hub Hospice
March 1
Pakenham Branch Library Memory Lab
Find out how to digitize your photos, videos or cassette tapes
Gregory Young, Library Technology Staff
March 15
Legal issues related to Senior life
Wills, power of attorney, guardianship
Elizabeth Swarbrick, Barrister and Solicitor
March 29
211 service
Information and referral service for community and social services
Lanark County United Way
For more information please contact the Pakenham Branch at 613-624-5306 or email paklib@lanarkcounty.ca.
Sponsored by the Ontario Seniors Secretariat
Supported by Bridging Generations in Pakenham and The Mills Community Support