Speakers on seniors issues at Pakenham library

SENIORS SPEAKERS SERIES 2018

Pakenham Branch Meeting Room

Bring a friend, join a friend or make a friend at these free, interactive presentations followed by light refreshments. Every second Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

February 1

“Who’re you gonna call?”

Accessing Health and Community Support Services you need in Pakenham

Sherryl Smith, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Board Member

February 15

Advanced Care Planning

Don’t leave decisions about the end of life until the end of life

Jane Henderson, Hub Hospice

March 1

Pakenham Branch Library Memory Lab

Find out how to digitize your photos, videos or cassette tapes

Gregory Young, Library Technology Staff

March 15

Legal issues related to Senior life

Wills, power of attorney, guardianship

Elizabeth Swarbrick, Barrister and Solicitor

March 29

211 service

Information and referral service for community and social services

Lanark County United Way

For more information please contact the Pakenham Branch at 613-624-5306 or email paklib@lanarkcounty.ca.

Sponsored by the Ontario Seniors Secretariat

Supported by Bridging Generations in Pakenham and The Mills Community Support