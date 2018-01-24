Sriracha Shrimp

by Susan Hanna

This is another great recipe from Ruth Reichl’s My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life. Marinate shrimp in a mixture of lime juice and Sriracha, sauté aromatics, add asparagus and when it is tender add the shrimp and marinade and quickly stir fry. A quick and tasty weeknight supper!

Serves 5.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for shrimp with no additives and use fresh lime juice. I use Simply Natural Organic Sriracha, which is all-natural. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For A Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) shrimp, shelled and deveined

3-4 tablespoons (45-60 ml) lime juice – squeeze 1 lime

3-4 tablespoons (45-60 ml) Sriracha

4 tablespoons (60 ml) olive oil

1 (small) onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon (15 ml) ginger, chopped

1 lb (454 g) asparagus, peel stems and cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces, discarding thick, hard ends of the stalks

Cooked rice

Preparation:

Marinate shrimp in the lime juice and the Sriracha for 15-30 minutes. Heat oil in large frying pan. Sauté onion, garlic, ginger until soft and beginning to brown – about 5 minutes. Add asparagus. Cook for about 5 minutes until it begins to brown. Cover pan and turn off heat until asparagus softens. This step might not be necessary if the asparagus is very thin. When you are ready to eat, turn up heat and add shrimp with the marinade. Cook until shrimp is barely done, about 3-4 minutes. It is crucial to almost under cook the shrimp, so that the shrimp doesn’t get tough. Divide rice into bowls or plates. Spoon shrimp and asparagus mixture over the rice. Serve with extra Sriracha and lime wedges.

From My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life