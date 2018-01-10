Stuart Henry — obituary

Henry,

Stuart B.

It is with great sadness that we share of the passing of Stuart Bower Henry. He died peacefully at the age of 80 at the Almonte General Hospital, on January 9th, 2018. Beloved husband of 56 years to Elaine Henry (nee Blair), devoted Dad to Beth (Ron) Luis and Alison (Peter) Green, and Poppa to Samantha, Lindsay, Rebecca, Jordan and Cameron. Born in Ottawa to Elmer and Mary Henry (nee Graham), and predeceased by his older sister Gayla (William) Darker. Stuart partnered with his father Elmer in a thriving Bell’s Corners farming business, Elmarie Farm, for over 50 years. He spent his retirement years in Pakenham. He was devoted to his family and friends and celebrated in their successes. He enjoyed the simple things and was happiest when he was in the great outdoors camping, fishing, hunting, boating and gardening. Stuart was afflicted with a number of chronic health issues but with his strong will and determination rebounded from many bouts of illness. In his last few days he was surrounded by family and friends who all shared happy memories and the lasting impact he has had on their lives. Stuart will be missed.

Services for Stuart will be held at C.R. Gambles Funeral Home and Chapel in Almonte, ON. Visitation to be held on Friday, January 12th from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 pm. His celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 13th at 11:00 am. Interment to be held at a later date.

To honour Stuart’s life, donations may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation. Many thanks to Dr Graham McKillop and the compassionate and caring nurses at the Almonte General Hospital.

