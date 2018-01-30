Textile Museum seeks reception volunteers

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is looking for dynamic, and personable people to join the Reception Group of Volunteers.

These volunteers are the front line people at the museum, greeting visitors, taking entrance fees, outlining a short history of the former Rosamond Textile Mill and the textile industry in Almonte.

They also act as the salespeople for the amazing handmade items in the gift shop,so a knowledge of retail is an asset but not necessary.

There are many other jobs to do during a three-hour shift, once a week, which helps the Museum function smoothly.

Shifts are 10am-1pm or 1-4pm, Tuesday to Friday. Noon-4pm on Saturdays.

If you are interested in joining our wonderful group of volunteers, please contact me, and I will set up an orientation session.

Looking forward to hearing from you,

Barb Dickson — Volunteer coordinator. ( laubar@sympatico.ca )