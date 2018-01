by Brent Eades

So we’re back to the kind of brutal cold — minus 31 windchill forecast for overnight — that makes you reluctant to step outside your door and go anywhere. Or it does me, anyway.

But this too shall pass, as I remind myself regularly at times like these. As evidence, here’s a little video I took of Al and Shirley Potvin’s marvellous sunflower walk back in 2015.

Watch and feel warmer.