Verna Hardwick — obituary

Verna Jean Hardwick

Nov. 2, 1921 – Jan 10, 2018

After a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Verna passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the age of 96. She was the loving wife of the late David Hardwick and dear mother to her three daughters: Koralee, Julia, and Frances. She will be remembered by her 7 grandchildren (Kristen, Kerri, David, Lauren, Carmen, Georgia and Michael) as the magical grandmother who played with them for many hours on her property in Sheenboro, Quebec.

A big part of Verna’s life was spent supporting her husband in his entomological studies and field work, which took them to many remote and beautiful areas of Western Canada and the US. Verna’s love and knowledge of the natural environment has been passed on to her children, grandchildren and now the next generation, her great grandchildren (Carver, Gaelan, Johnny and Doyle).

A private memorial will be held for Verna’s immediate family, and later this spring, a Service of Remembrance will be given at the Community Presbyterian Church in Almonte.

Barker Funeral Home is hosting a guestbook to share thoughts of Verna’s life.

Those who wish to honour her memory by making a donation may consider the Alzheimer Society or Fairview Manor, Almonte.