Vintage B&O Stereo, remote and speakers for sale.

Everything works beautifully – in good condition. Connectors supplied for speakers, and an audio line-in (for CD player, etc.).

Owned for twenty years. Looking for a good home.

Stereo receiver: Beaomaster 5500 and remote control panel

Speakers: C30

The speakers alone are trending at more than the asking price for all of this system.

Adrien: 613-256-7168 (Almonte)