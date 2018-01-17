WANTED: Coordinator Home Support Administrator

Mills Community Support is hiring!

We are seeking a full-time Coordinator Home Support Administration for our Seniors Services Program.

In this position, you will be responsible for administrative duties such as managing financial transactions and payments, managing client and volunteer statistical information, and financial and statistical reporting. Applications are due January 29th, 2018. You will need demonstrated experience working with seniors and adults with disabilities, and strong computer and database management skills.

For more information, please see the job description summary and for a full job description please email info@themills.on.ca

Applications are due by January 29, 2018.