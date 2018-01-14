“Why We Need the Dark” — January 18

Why We Need the Dark: A Presentation by Mr. Robert Dick, Canadian Astronomical Society

Caught between earth and sky, lying on the deck of a boat on a clear, calm night in the North Channel of Georgian Bay, the Milky Way was perfectly reflected on the surface of the water. Most of us have turned toward the night sky and been awestruck by the Northern Lights or a meteor shower, causing our thoughts to contemplate our place in the universe. As our urban spaces are filled with the blue, white of LED lights, will these experiences be reserved for only the most remote places on earth? Perhaps more importantly, do wildlife and humans need the dark? How is our biology affected by glaring light at times of the day when it is normally dark?

As part of the 2017-2018 speaker series, "When Things Go Bump in the Night", the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, invite the public to a presentation by Mr. Robert Dick, "Blinding Light: Bring Back the Night", on Thursday, January 18th at the Almonte United Church Social Hall (106 Elgin Street).

Mr. Dick is one of those fortunate individuals who have been able to combine his profession as a professional engineer with his personal passion for astronomy. For over 40 years, he has been sharing his knowledge and passion for astronomy and stargazing through public education, college and university courses.

As the stars and other celestial bodies began disappearing from the night sky due to effects of artificial light, Robert formed a research group in the early 2000s to study the biological impact of light at night. This field of study is now known as scotobiology and studies the biological need for periods of darkness.

Robert now devotes his time to teaching this topic to environmentalist and ecologists all over the world.

