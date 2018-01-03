Wilma McQuaker — obituary

Wilma McQuaker, RN, ENCC

December 3, 1946 — January 1, 2018

It is with profound sadness that her family announces the peaceful passing of Wilma Ethel McQuaker (RN, ENCC) on January 1, 2018, in Almonte, Ont., at the age of 71.

Born in Santiago, Chile, in 1946, Wilma lived in Almonte, Kitchener and Vancouver before returning to Almonte in 1981. A loving mother, passionate teacher, compassionate nurse and friend to many, Wilma lived life with her whole heart. She devoted herself to following deeply held values and beliefs that were shaped by her faith in Jesus. Her dedication and perseverance will continue to inspire us and her love, encouragement and generosity will be tremendously missed by the lives she has touched.

Dedicated wife of Dr. Neil McQuaker, left to cherish Wilma’s memory are her sister Muriel Molina, daughter Ana MacMillan (Malcolm), son Shaun McQuaker (Lisa), grandchildren Rylan, Braxton and Declan McQuaker and friend Jocelyn Harvey. Wilma was predeceased by her parents Ethel and Nibaldo Molina and her infant son Robert McQuaker.

A visitation will be held at the Almonte Civitan Club from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow the service. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wilma’s memory to the Almonte General Hospital Emergency Department and Medical/Surgical Unit. Wilma’s family wishes to acknowledge the caring and loving support of Dr. Franz Ferraris and Dr. Ursula McGarry and the medical and nursing staff of the Almonte General Hospital.