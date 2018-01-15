Zumba and other wellness programs start soon

NEW YEAR, NEW LOCATION, NEW PROGRAMS from Mills Community Support

Here at Mills Community Support, we are eagerly anticipating the opening of the long-awaited Country Street Centre beginning mid-January. And along with this new location, we will offer 4 new health and wellness programs, with more coming in the spring!

We can’t tell you exactly when the first 4 programs will start because the final renovations are still taking place. But you can still sign up now – please call our Home Support office at (613) 256-4700.

All sessions will take place at the new Country Street Centre, located at 375 Country Street. Access will be via the entrance at the rear of the building (look for the signs). Please note, our programs are targeted at older adults (55+) and adults with disabilities.

Here’s what we’re offering in January – and remember, there are more programs starting in the spring:

Basic Art Instruction:

Taught by an experienced artist and instructor, in this program you will experience art as a method of relaxation for your body and your mind. Suitable for beginners as well as those with some experience. Tuesday evenings 6 to 7:30pm.

Get Fit with Drums:

This drumming exercise class is a 60 minute cardio/core jam session combining great music, good cardio segments with simulated drumming on a ball. This program is designed for all ages and fitness levels. Monday mornings 11am to 12pm.

Zumba Gold:

Taught by a licenced Zumba instructor, this program is designed for active older adults, beginners, those who are not used to exercising, or people who may be limited physically. Dance your way to your fitness goals with easy to follow low intensity moves! Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 2pm.

Relax and Stretch:

Improve your flexibility, balance and strength through long stretches of your muscles. Monday evenings from 6pm to 7pm.