2nd annual Left Hander Curling Championship a success

The second annual Ottawa Valley Left Hander Curling Championship was held at the Almonte Curling Club on February 10.

Left handed curling teams from Ottawa and Eastern Ontario competed for the championship trophy and cash prizes.

Since only about 10% of us are left handed, it was a rare sight to see a full rink of Lefties competing for this Valley Championship.

The games were very competitive and good fellowship was enjoyed by all.

The winning team came from the host Almonte Curling Club. Trevor Thompson, Dan Nadon, skip Marc Cousineau and Jack Logan received the Championship trophy from Almonte Curling Club president Art McKay.

The runner up team, who were the defending champions, came from the Huntley Curling Club, with Skip Ross Valliant, David Clark, Bob Boynton and Ed Carew.

The third place team also came from the Huntley Club and the fourth place team came from Ottawa’s Navy Club .

Plans are already underway to build upon this year’s success with expectations of perhaps doubling the field of entries to 16 teams for next year’s Lefties Championship.