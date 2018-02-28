ADHS basketball team headed to provincial championships

by Dan Hickey, ADHS teacher and basketball coach

The Almonte senior boys BB team won the Eastern Ontario (EOSSA) championships and now are heading to the provincial OFSAA event from March 4-7.

Our first game at EOSSA matched us against Tagwi, who knocked off St. Lawrence in their division championship. We didn’t know what to expect from them as we never played them this year or heard of any games they had played against other teams.

We played the fast-paced game that we are used to playing and beat them 80-40. Up next was the host team of EOSSA.

They had a full crowd for the game but it didn’t matter as we won this one by a score of 82-31. For the crossover game we would meet St. Lawrence. We had played them earlier in the year and beat them and this game was no different as we won 56-36. We now would play St. Marys for the championship.

They were ranked number one and we were ranked number two for EOSSA, and it’s fitting that the 2 top teams played off for the championship. What a game it would be.

We would take the lead they would come back and take the lead. It see-sawed back and forth the entire game. We went ahead by 10 about midway through the forth quarter but then St. Marys caught up and went up by 1 with about 2 minutes to go.

To know our team is to know we never give up. This had been our goal all season and the boys did not disappoint. We went ahead by 4 and in the final seconds sunk 2 free throws to seal the victory and win by 6.

This was a total team effort, the best game I’ve had the privilege in coaching in and I’m sure my co-coach and brother Kevin Hickey would agree.

Help support the team’s trip to OFSAA

ADHS Senior Boys have worked incredibly hard all season and for the first time in years they are going to OFSAA! We have less than a week to raise several thousand dollars for the team and we are asking for your help!

If you have bottles that are collecting dust in your garage please consider donating them to our team. You can either arrange drop off or pick up by contacting Carolyn at 613-298-7922 or by email at cdellaforesta@omniway.ca

Please consider helping the boys on their journey to OFSAA! Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity.

You can also contribute through this GoFund Me page.