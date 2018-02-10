Alex Lawson — obituary

Alexander “ALEX“ Sutherland LAWSON

Dec 11, 1925 – Jan 30, 2018

Suddenly, yet peacefully with family by his side. Alex passed away on Tuesday, January, 30th 2018 at Almonte General Hospital. Predeceased by his 2nd wife Mary MacDougall Taylor (2016). Survived by 1st wife Jane (Cole) Lawson and his loving children Linda (Chris VanAlebeek), Alex Jr (Candice), Glenn (Susan), Bill (Karrie), Dean (Tammy), Tracey (Todd Allan) and 11 grandchildren, 14 great grand-children. Will be sadly missed by his surviving sister Christine Dean (Ken) and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by sisters Audrey (Barton) and Margaret (Doede). Also survived by his loving stepchildren April, Terry (Jack Young-deceased), Tracey (Robert DuVall), Phillip (Gloria Ospina), Grae Taylor and 2 grandchildren – Ross & Mary Young. He will be missed by all those he touched in one way or another within the community. A special thanks to his dear friend Don & his wife Carol Kenward, neighbours, and Dr. Franz Ferraris & staff at Almonte General Hospital.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 25, 2018 at Almonte CIVITAN Community Hall – 500 Almonte St, Almonte, Ont from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with Celebration at 2:00 p.m.

Donations to Almonte General Hospital or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences & memories can be sent to g.lawson@live.ca