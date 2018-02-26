Answers to Diana’s Quiz, February 24

Answers
- The X-rated movie Midnight Cowboy won an Oscar for Best Picture in 1970.
- Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue have won 3 Olympic gold medals for ice dancing, the most recent one at PyeongChang this week.
- Bruno Gerussi starred as Nick Adonidas in the CBC television series The Beachcombers.
- A diarchy is a form of government where two people co-rule, either by agreement or by force.
- ‘Rumble’ by Link Wray, a dangerous, omiinous sounding instrumental blues vamp, recorded in 1958, was banned from the airwaves.