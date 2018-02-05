Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 3, 2018

by Diana Filer
- Jacques Cartier is quoted as saying ‘I am inclined to believe that this is the land that God gave to Cain’, referring to that territory on the north shore of the Gulf of St Lawrence River in Quebec and up into Labrador. The quote is no doubt referring to the story in the book of Genesis where Cain, after killing Abel, was condemned to till barren land.
- Butterflies’ taste senses are in their feet.
- A doxer is a person who gains information about someone or something using sources on the internet along with using basic deduction skills..
- Canadian women first got the right to vote in the province of Manitoba on January 28th , 1916.Other provinces came along after that date.
- The toonie became common currency in Canada in February, 1996.