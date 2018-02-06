Business breakfast at Civitan Hall, February 15

Join Us for Breakfast February 15

You, your employees, coworkers and neighbours are enthusiastically invited to join us at our Mississippi Mills Quarterly Business Breakfast.

These breakfast are open to everyone, please pass along the invitation and encourage a friend or colleague to come with you.

Hosted by the Mississippi Mills Community Economic & Development Committee

WHO: Mississippi Mills past, present & future business people

WHEN: Thursday, February 15, 7 AM Coffee, 7:30 Breakfast

WHERE: Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

WHAT: An opportunity to network, ask questions & hear updates

HOW MUCH: $10 per person (to be collected at the door)

RSVP: by February 12th to tmaclaren@mississippimills.ca OR 613-256-1077