Clare Yuill — obituary

Yuill,

Clare G.

Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer in the Almonte General Hospital on February 6, 2018.

Clare

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 58.

Sadly missed by his two daughters Sherri (Jeff) and Lisa (Robb). Proud “Grampa” of Kate and Brendan. Predeceased by his parents Guy and Edna. Survived by his siblings Elda (Lloyd) and Ruby (Basil), as well as several nieces and nephews. Long-time friend and neighbor of Pat Gleeson. Donations in memory of Clare may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A Celebration of Clare’s Life will be held in the Almonte Civitan Hall on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 4pm to 7pm.

