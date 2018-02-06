Dale Bradley — obituary

Bradley, Dale

Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 4, 2018 at the Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior.

Dale

of Pakenham, Ontario, at the age of 93.

Beloved husband to the late Ruth (nee Clarke). Survived by his two sons Allan and Rob (the late Nancy, nee Neumann). Proud “Grandpa” to Thomas (Liz), Mike (Bridget), Shawn (Sarah), Gracie and Kyra, also great-grandfather to Edith. Brother of Lee and Dalton also predeceased by three sisters and four brothers. As per Dale’s final wishes, there will not be a formal service. Donations in memory of Dale may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. 613-256-3313).

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com