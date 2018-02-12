Divine Consign shutting down, 50% off everything

50% OFF ALMOST EVERYTHING!

After owning Divine Consign for 6 years, it is with a heavy heart that I have to close Divine Consign. The last day of business for Divine Consign will be February 24th 2018. While I have made every possible effort, the increase in buy and sell sites, online selling, big box retailers and lease challenges have made it difficult to compete.

I am going to miss the daily interactions I have had with each and every one of my customers and wanted to thank you for your patronage and loyalty through these many years.

HOURS OF BUSINESS:

Closed Monday

Tuesday-Saturday 10-5

Sunday 11-4

Wishing you the best,

Wendy Gervais