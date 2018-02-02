Don’t be a lonesome cowboy or girl!

Join us for a COUNTRY AND WESTERN SUPPER on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 6pm at THE ALMONTE LEGION

Only $10 per person, folks!

Chow down on pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, French fries and more! Foot-stomping after dinner entertainment with Almonte’s own Johnny Spinks.

Come on out in your best western duds—hat, boots, jeans, shirt, even FRINGES—and you might win the prize for Best Western Outfit!

Our themed suppers are popular so y’all register early by calling our HOME SUPPORT OFFICE AT (613) 256-4700. We’ll even get you there—at no cost! – if you need transportation

Please note, this event is for older adults 50+.