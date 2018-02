Eddy and the Stingrays are back, April 7!

Saturday April 7 th at the Civitan Hall

$45 each or $35 for a table of 8

Includes a diner style supper, spotlight dances, Unposed Studio photos, draws and more.

Tickets are now available at RBC – Almonte, The Daily Scoop and the Blackbird Gift Shop.

INFO:

Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation www.almontehospitalfoundation.com

cpiche@agh-fvm.com or 613-256-2500 x 2296

Proceeds to help bring a CT Scanner to the Almonte General Hospital