Elizabeth Vaughn and Ed Bowden win Chili Days tournament

The final event left from the popular winter festival of earlier times in Almonte titled “Chili Days” was held on Tuesday, February 20, at the Almonte Arena.

Twenty teams of seniors competed in shuffleboard for the handsome trophy which carries names of winners back to 1989. Players were recruited from Watson’s Corners, Pakenham and Carleton Place as well as the regulars who play every week in Almonte.

The teams were selected at random so everyone was set for a fun day. Thanks to all the volunteers who served as referees and scorekeepers who assisted convener Marilyn Snedden. When 2 people failed to show up, others volunteered to play their games.

Mississippi Mills provided coffee and timbits to start the day and Leatherworks Catering served a wonderful assortment of salads and hot main dishes which drew rave reviews. Thank you Denis.

The winners of the trophy were Elizabeth Vaughn & Ed Bowden who defeated Helen James & Lorna McNabb in the final playoff game. Other Pool winners were Irene Botham & Ruth More and Margaret Inwood and Diane Hogg.