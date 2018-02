EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

After a decade of invaluable service, our Program Manager has let us know that she wishes to move into retirement so we have started the search for her replacement.

Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust is hoping to find someone to manage the day-to-day MMLT operations at our office in Carleton Place. The position could be full time or part time.

Details are available at mmlt.ca/employment-opportunity.

The deadline for applications is at 4 p.m. on February 16, 2018.