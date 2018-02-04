Explore the connection between painting and music, March 3-4

Saturday March 3 & Sunday March 4, 2018

10am to 4pm

15 Bridge St. in Almonte

Engage Collaborate Create Discover

Our November workshop was so much fun – we’re offering it again! Spend two intensive days exploring the connection between visual arts and music. This inspiring workshop encompasses expressive collage, finding music in words, painting to music, and exploring sound and colour. All you need is curiosity and a sense of adventure.

$325 includes all materials.

When she’s not leading Rhythm & Song community choir, Almonte-based visual artist/musician/teacher Jennifer Noxon is in her studio furthering her art www.jennifernoxon.com & www.jennifernoxon.com/choir

Mary Pfaff is an Almonte-based painter / teacher / creativity coach and arts and health consultant, and has extensive experience designing and facilitating programs and workshops. www.marypfaff.ca

To register contact marypfaffartist@gmail.com or call 613.257.9777

Jennifer and Mary believe that engagement in the arts and the creative process leads to a greater sense of well-being for individuals and the communities in which they live.