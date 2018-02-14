Gay Cook’s Banana French Toast

by Gay Cook
French toast is a winner for everyone at breakfast. When the banana skins have black marks it’s sign they are ripe and sweet. But, to have the banana even sweeter, leave the bananas to turn blacker or place them in the freezer. This makes the banana’s interior very juicy. Freezing is a great way to save your bananas if you have an over abundance of bananas and they help make delicious French toast.
Makes 3 – 4 servings
- 6 to 7 slices day-old white whole wheat bread or any desired bread, sliced and cut in half crosswise
- 1 large or 2 medium ripe bananas with black spots or frozen ones
- 2 large, range-free eggs
- ½ cup (125 ml) milk
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup or sugar (optional)
- ½ tsp (2 ml) ground cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) butter plus 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil (prevents burning)
- Maple syrup for serving
- If bread slices are thick ¾-in (1 cm) or more, lay slice horizontal on hard surface; using serrated knife, slice bread in half crosswise. Half the bread slices and lay slices in lasagna dish or bake pan large enough to hold the slices.
- Peel and halve bananas and place in food processor or blender with the eggs, syrup, milk, cinnamon and salt to blend until smooth. Pour banana mixture over the bread. Turn slices over so both sides are well coated. Leave to soak at least 10 minutes.
- To fry the slices, add half the butter with the oil in heavy, large skillet over medium heat. Add bread slices and cook until golden brown on both sides about 3 minutes per side. Add more butter and oil as needed. Place cooked slices on a platter or on plates and serve warm.
- Serve maple syrup separately.