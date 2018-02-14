Gay Cook’s Banana French Toast

by Gay Cook

French toast is a winner for everyone at breakfast. When the banana skins have black marks it’s sign they are ripe and sweet. But, to have the banana even sweeter, leave the bananas to turn blacker or place them in the freezer. This makes the banana’s interior very juicy. Freezing is a great way to save your bananas if you have an over abundance of bananas and they help make delicious French toast.

Makes 3 – 4 servings

6 to 7 slices day-old white whole wheat bread or any desired bread, sliced and cut in half crosswise

1 large or 2 medium ripe bananas with black spots or frozen ones

2 large, range-free eggs

½ cup (125 ml) milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup or sugar (optional)

½ tsp (2 ml) ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

2 tbsp (30 ml) butter plus 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil (prevents burning)

Maple syrup for serving